Ozzy Osbourne is headed to the operating room for a significant and potentially life-altering surgery.

The news came from none other than Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, who spoke about Ozzy’s health on the U.K. show, “The Talk” on TalkTV (not to be confused with the U.S. chat show, “The Talk,” from which Sharon was fired).

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Still Waiting To Undergo Further Neck Surgery: ‘I Can’t Walk Properly These Days’

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday [June 13], and I have to be there,” Sharon said, explaining that she would be leaving thew U.K. and flying to Los Angeles to be with her husband. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

Sharon didn’t provide many other details but, as Consequence of Sound noted, in 2021 Ozzy revealed he would need to have a neck operation after a surgeon “f***ed up” a previous operation he had to address an injury he sustained from falling at his home in 2019. The fall reportedly dislodged metal rods that were surgically implanted after he suffered an ATV accident in 2003.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Flying Home After Ozzy Osbourne Contracts COVID: ‘I’m Very Worried’

Speaking of the necessity for the second neck surgery, Ozzy recently told Classic Rock, “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Ozzy has had other health struggles as well as of late. In 2020, he revealed that he is battling Parkinson’s disease. And just months ago, Sharon shared that Ozzy had contracted COVID-19.