Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after crashing Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET Canada they received a call for a possible trespassing at Britney Spears’ Thousand Oaks residence a little after 2 PM local time on Thursday. Spears is marrying Asghari today at the palatial home familiar to her fans and followers.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Sons Will Not Be Attending Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

Sheriffs were dispatched to the scenes and arrested Alexander for an out of county warrant, meaning he was not arrested for trespassing but rather because another jurisdiction already had a warrant out for his arrest. Law enforcement could not confirm to ET Canada what that arrest warrant was for or what county had issued it. However, Alexander was reportedly arrested earlier this year for aggravated stalking in Franklin, Tennessee. He was also charged for a DUI in February of 2021 and may have attended the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January.

READ MORE: Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Of 55 Hours, Charged With DUI

Jason Alexander — Photo: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The investigation is still ongoing, law enforcement added, saying that Alexander could face additional charges based on what transpired at Spears’ residence today.

As of 3:29 PM local time, sheriffs were still on the scene. ET Canada has reached out to Spears’ representatives for a comment but have yet to hear back.

READ MORE: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari To Wed On Thursday In Intimate Ceremony, Source Says

TMZ was first to break the news of Alexander crashing Spears and Asghari’s nuptials.

Bizarrely, Alexander went live on Instagram as he approached Spears’ home. According to TMZ, he told private security that Spears had invited him. A physical altercation appeared to ensue. He also appears to have somehow made it inside Spears’ residence.

Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, broke into her house and stormed inside her wedding venue before her wedding ceremony on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/tiRbXBoAnJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2022

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Appears To Have Been At U.S. Capitol Riots

Earlier on Thursday, Alexander posted two videos on his main page that seemed to suggest he was calling on a ‘financial investigation’ into Asghari and Spears’ former manager, Lou Taylor. It’s not clear what prompted him to post the videos.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood sweetheart, in 2004 in Las Vegas. The impulsive nuptials were annulled a mere 55 hours later.