Katy Perry just received the key to city of Las Vegas and revealed she has strong family connections to the famous town.

Perry, 37, spoke about her “roots” in Sin City during the Key to the City ceremony on Wednesday at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, as PEOPLE reports. Resorts World is where Perry has her “Play” residency.

“I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here,” Perry said in a speech that was broadcast on a giant LED screen on the side of the resort. “My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur.”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Shares How Her Life Has Changed Since Having A Child: ‘A Lot Of BS Just Falls Away’

“My parents met here and got married here,” she added. “So it’s only natural that I would be onstage here eventually.” Clearly feeling the effects of the desert heat, Perry then quipped, “But I did not think I would be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some better HVAC. It is really hot.”

Resorts World Theatre headliner Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas

Perry was presented with the key by Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom and Resorts World President Scott Sibella and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson. Clark County also declared June 8 to be officially “Katy Perry Day.”

The Key to the Las #Vegas Strip presentation to @katyperry was also shown on @ResortsWorldLV huge 100,000 square foot tower LED screen. Congratulations Katy! Happy Katy Perry Day! pic.twitter.com/2JP6QuDsk0 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 9, 2022

Speaking about why her residency makes sense in Vegas, Perry said, “I think there is a through-thread in my whole career of just being a little OTT [over the top], and that’s exactly what Las Vegas is, so it’s a perfect match.”

READ MORE: Katy Perry Gets Stiletto Heel Stuck In Grate During Met Gala

Perry’s “Play” residency recently announced new dates for October. As for how long she plans to extend her stay in Vegas, the “Teenage Dream” singer remarked, “I’ll keep doing this show for as long as it makes me happy … and for as long as it brings joy to my fans.”

The Play residency launched in December of 2021.