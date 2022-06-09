Kate Middleton is visiting her alma mater. Or rather, her portrait is.

One of the Duchess’ three official birthday portraits unveiled earlier this year to commemorate her 40th birthday has arrived at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland for a special residency paying homage to the royal’s roots. Middleton began dating her now husband Prince William while the pair were studying at the university.

The portrait will be available for the public to view for free at St. Andrew’s Wardlaw Museum starting Sunday June 12 and up until the end of September.

“We love it when former students visit us, so we’re thrilled to welcome Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – in portrait form – to the Wardlaw Museum,” the official Twitter account for The University of St. Andrews Museums tweeted on Thursday. The portrait, taken by Paolo Roversi, is on loan from the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The other two official portraits of the Duchess will be traveling to Berkshire, where Kate was born, and Anglesey, the Welsh island where she and William first lived during the early years of their marriage.

Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow. This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @NPGLondon, of which The Duchess is Patron. 📸 Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/55Z5qBMLaP — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2022

The photos were taken in November of last year at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Kate wore three different dresses all made by Alexander McQueen, the British brand responsible for creating her iconic wedding dress.