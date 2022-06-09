Camille Vasquez has quashed speculation that she and her client Johnny Depp are dating.

Vasquez addressed the “disappointing” narrative that circulated on the internet in a new interview with PEOPLE.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Attorney Camille Vasquez Romance Rumours ‘Unequivocally Untrue,’ Source Says

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” Vasquez told the magazine. “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional.”

“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him,” Vasquez added, speaking her affinity for Depp. “And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

Vasquez also said she currently has a boyfriend and is “very happy” in the relationship.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Don’t Believe Trial Verdict Will Impact #MeToo: ‘We Encourage All Victims To Come Forward’

Labeling the dating rumours as “sexist”, Vasquez said, “It’s also an unethical charge being made.” She continued, “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”