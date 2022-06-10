A man of the people! George Clooney made time to pose with fans while enjoying a day out.

The Oscar-winner and his wife, Amal Clooney, spent the afternoon in Nice, France, hanging out with their close friends and fellow celeb couple Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

The foursome dined together at Le Plongeoir, a high-scale Mediterranean restaurant in the South of France that overlooks the ocean.

As they were leaving, George, 61 — who dressed casually in a navy blue polo and jeans — stopped to snap a selfie with some French police officers who approached him as the group was heading out.

George Clooney poses with French policemen. Credit: Backgrid

George and Amal looked to be in high spirits as they left the meal, as did Rande and Cindy, who are all vacationing together over the past few days.

The longtime friends arrived in France on Monday, on the fifth birthday of George and Amal’s twins, Alexander and Ella.

Just last year during an interview on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, George opened up about what changed his perspective about marriage and kids.

“I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different,” the 61-year-old actor said of his wife. “Literally, the first moment I met her, I was like, ‘Well, this is the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I’d ever met.'”

