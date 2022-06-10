Amy Schumer is responding after being blamed for the tampon shortage across the U.S.

The actress shared a screengrab of the story on Instagram, joking that she doesn’t even have a uterus.

In September, Schumer underwent a medical procedure which involved removing her uterus and appendix to alleviate her endometriosis – a condition where the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said in an post-op audio recording. “I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Schumer shares three-year-old Gene David Fischer with her husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian’s recent social media post comes after Procter & Gamble, the manufacturer of Tampax products, suggested Schumer might be partly to blame for the tampon shortage after she starred in a series of ads back in July 2020.

She also wore a Tampax costume for Halloween last year.

Tampax spokeswoman Cheri McMaster explained in a Time piece about the shortage that, since the ads, “retail sales growth has exploded.”

She claimed demand was up 7.7 per cent over the past two years, with their factory in Auburn, Maine, now running 24/7 to meet demand.

It is also possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could be partly to blame for the tampon shortage, given that people stockpiled items in the early days of the crisis.