Sean “Diddy” Combs is still being vague about his relationship status.

Amid rumours that he and Yung Miami of rap duo City Girls are an item, the rapper sat down with Miami on her REVOLT TV podcast “Caresha Please”, where she asked him to set things straight.

READ MORE: Diddy Delivers Hilarious, Inspiring Opening Monologue At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

“We date. We’re dating,” he said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Diddy also added that the two go to both church and strip clubs together, though when Miami pressed him to answer in a more definitive way, he said that he is “single,” but “dating” as well.

He explained that he is “just taking my time at life.”

The 52-year-old was also asked what his favourite thing about Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, from the options: she’s a City Girl, she can twerk, she acts bad and she’s authentic.

“You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” Diddy told her. “You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time… yeah, you the funnest.”

READ MORE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Clears Up Any Name Confusion, Makes 17th And Final ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Miami also asked what he thought when he first heard her song “Rap Freaks”, which features the lyrics, “Took a private jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/ I like bad boys, no ho s–t/ Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.”

“I was mad at you, because that was a real traumatic story,” Diddy joked. “Like I was traumatized from those roaches.”