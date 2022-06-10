Demi Lovato performed their new track “Skin of My Teeth” on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” for the first time.

Lovato’s song is taken from their upcoming punk-rock album Holy Fvck, and is about their struggle with mental health and addiction.

The musician sang, “Demi leaves rehab again/ when is this s**t gonna end/ sounds like the voice in my head/ I can’t believe I’m not dead.

“I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it got harder to breathe/ Askin’ why doesn’t make it easier go easier on me/ God help me I just want to be free/ but I can’t because it’s a disease.”

Lovato also spoke to Fallon about their new album Holy Fvck, which they’ll release on August 19.

The singer shared, “After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again, and I realized, like, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible. Something that really represents who I am.

“The easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. So I made this album, you know, clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one I’m really really proud about.”

Lovato dropped their music video for their new track on Friday, showing the star rocking out in a bathtub: