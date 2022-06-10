Click to share this via email

Britney Spears’ wedding was a fairy-tale affair.

On Friday, Vogue shared the first official photos on Instagram from the pop star’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

The couple tied the knot in an “intimate wedding ceremony” at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles, and judging from the photos, they pulled out all the stops.

In the first of the three photos, Spears poses with Asghari in a gorgeous white dress by Versace.

The next photo shows a white horse-drawn carriage waiting outside their home, beautifully adorned with pink roses.

A final photo gives fans a better look at the sleek white wedding dress, which featured a long slit down the left leg for some added allure.

Spears’ wedding was not without incident, though, as it was reported that her ex Jason Alexander was arrested for crashing the party.