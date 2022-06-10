Jay Pharoah is incredible at impressions.
The comedian was chatting to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” when the host challenged him to see how many impressions he could do in 60 seconds.
READ MORE: Jay Pharoah And Jade Novah Put On Perfect Impersonations Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé
Pharoah did Denzel Washington, Pete Davidson, Barack Obama, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson perfectly.
He also nailed impressions of Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and Seth Rogen, among many more.
.@JayPharoah showcases his Jay-Z (@sc), Denzel Washington, @KevinHart4real, @SHAQ, @Sethrogen, Pete Davidson, @SnoopDogg, @BarackObama, @iamjamiefoxx, @TheRock, and Eddie Murphy impressions! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/c6dPaUK1iA
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 10, 2022
Pharoah can do over 200 impressions.
READ MORE: ‘Ellen’ Guest Host tWitch Challenges Comedian Jay Pharoah To An Improv Game
Elsewhere in the interview, the star spoke about his movie “Private Property” and wanting to expand his acting horizons.
See more in the clip above.