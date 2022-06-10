Click to share this via email

Jay Pharoah is incredible at impressions.

The comedian was chatting to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” when the host challenged him to see how many impressions he could do in 60 seconds.

Pharoah did Denzel Washington, Pete Davidson, Barack Obama, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson perfectly.

He also nailed impressions of Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and Seth Rogen, among many more.

Pharoah can do over 200 impressions.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star spoke about his movie “Private Property” and wanting to expand his acting horizons.

See more in the clip above.