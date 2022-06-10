Britney Spears kept her wedding intimate but beautiful.

In a new Vogue article, the pop star takes fans inside her wedding Thursday night to Sam Asghari, which took place at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari In Intimate Ceremony At Her Home

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Spears wore a custom gown by Versace with an off-the-shoulder look and a slit down one leg, with 62 carats in bridal jewellery from Stephanie Gottlieb, including diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings and a heart-shaped tennis necklace, along with an oval diamond bracelet.

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Gottlieb also designed the couple’s wedding bands. Spears chose a stack of two bands to go along with her engagement ring, and Asghari went with two platinum bands.

“We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style,” Gottlieb said. “We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt the most natural to Britney.”

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Guests at the wedding included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace.

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

They were seated under a velvet-draped tent for the ceremony, to which Spears arrived in a rose-covered carriage pulled by a white horse with gold hooves.

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Spears also showed off a number of outfit changes during the party after the ceremony, all designed by Versace, including a black and red min dress and another two-toned outfit.

READ MORE: Pics! See The First Photos From Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s Wedding

Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

There was no first dance at the party, but Spears did rock in on the dance floor with Gomez to her song “Toxic” and later sang “Stars Are Blind” with Hilton.

Spears and Asghari left the party in a Rolls-Royce at 10:15 as the guests surrounded the car with sparklers.