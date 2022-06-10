Click to share this via email

Jimmy Fallon went a little crazy at Thursday night’s New York Rangers game.

The “Tonight Show” host was caught on camera dipping a hot dog into his beer before shoving it into his mouth and messily downing his drink at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Jimmy Fallon having the time of his life at MSG 🤣🌭 pic.twitter.com/invWBaO4xK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2022

Fallon was watching the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the Rangers didn’t do enough to nab themselves a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, losing 3-1.

Fallon was among numerous celebs at the hockey game, with Timothée Chalamet being shown on the jumbotron, despite trying to hide under his chair.

Liam Neeson and Simu Liu were also there.

simu liu never disappoints 😌 pic.twitter.com/armARaU7YL — 𝐏 🏠 (@tisthedmnseasn) June 10, 2022