Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The first signs of Johnny Depp’s career revival are appearing.

Just a week after the verdict came down in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Depp appeared in an ad for Dior’s Sauvage cologne. The spot aired during Wednesday night’s episode of “MasterChef” on Fox, TMZ reported.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Attorneys Address Whether Actor Will Waive Amber Heard’s Monetary Damages: ‘This Was Never About Money’

The spot, which originally premiered last September, features the actor playing “Wild Thing” on his guitar in the desert.

“In the wilderness, fearless and human,” Depp says in the commercial, with the sound of a wolf howling in the background.

Since the trial ended, Depp has also made an onstage appearance at two of Jeff Beck’s concerts in London, U.K.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Announce New Joint Album, ’18′

A jury found last week that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband in a Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote that she had become “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” and was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in damages.

Heard has levelled a number of allegations of domestic violence against Depp, who has denied her claims.