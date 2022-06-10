Click to share this via email

Britney Spears and Madonna have recreated that iconic 2003 kiss.

Madonna attended Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, with the pair posing for a sweet snap and sharing a smooch, just like they did at the MTV Video Music Awards almost 20 years ago.

Spears donned a sizzling red dress for the photo, while Madonna wore a plunging rainbow-coloured ensemble.

Britney Spears, Madonna. Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The showbiz duo have been pals for years, previously collaborating on their 2003 hit “Me Against the Music”.

Britney Spears, Madonna. Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in front of loved ones at her Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

The musician wore a custom gown by Versace with an off-the-shoulder look and a slit down one leg, with 62 carats in bridal jewellery from Stephanie Gottlieb, including diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings and a heart-shaped tennis necklace, along with an oval diamond bracelet.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari. Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Other guests at the wedding included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace.