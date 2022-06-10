Click to share this via email

There are a fair few home makeover shows out there, but none quite like this.

A new teaser clip for Netflix’s “How To Build A Sex Room” has been shared. The show follows interior designer Melanie Rose as she discusses her racy job.

Rose says in the clip, “When people hear the words ‘sex rooms’ they concentrate on the word ‘sex’. And that connotes ‘dirty’, ‘disgusting’. Sex rooms are not disgusting.”

“How To Build A Sex Room”. Credit: Netflix

She adds, “A sex room can be anything from a sumptuous bedroom to a dungeon under the stairs. But when I design them, they can be beautiful.

“[Sex rooms] can be works of art. They can be fantasies. They can be anything my client desires.”

“How To Build A Sex Room”. Credit: Netflix

The video teases different designs and styles, with one featuring a black freestanding bathtub with sex toys hanging on the walls, while another shows a darker room with chains and an open shower.

See more in the teaser above.

“How to Build a Sex Room” launches on Netflix on July 8.