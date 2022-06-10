Click to share this via email

Six decades later, the von Trapp children are back together.

On Thursday night, the child stars who appeared in 1965’s “The Sound of Music” reunited 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to honour friend and co-star Julie Andrews.

Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Kym Karath (Gretl) appeared together on the red carpet at the event.

Duane Chase, Kym Karath, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Nicholas Hammond – Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

They also later appeared onstage to pay tribute to 86-year-old Andrews, who starred as Maria von Trapp in the classic Hollywood musical.

During the event, the actors also sang the tune “Do-Re-Mi” from the film, and were spotted taking photos with Andrews, who was there to receive her AFI honour.

Other stars who appeared at the event included Héctor Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Steve Carell, Fran Drescher, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Andrews’ “Mary Poppins” co-star Dick Van Dyke and her “Princess Diaries” co-star Anne Hathaway also sent in video messages paying tribute to the legendary actress.