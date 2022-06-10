Click to share this via email

Donatella Versace just shared the best video after attending Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding on Thursday.

Versace designed Spears’ gorgeous white gown for her special day, with the pair posing alongside Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore for one stunning snap.

The fashion designer then shared an iconic clip of the famous bunch all belting out Madonna’s “Vogue” to her Instagram Story.

Versace captioned the post, “Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman. Congratulations Britney, we love you ♥️ @britneyspears #VOGUE.”

She also said Spears’ dress “was a dream to design,” adding: “Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it? 🤍✨The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. ✨🤍”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in front of loved ones at her Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

The musician’s stunning Versace gown featured a slit down one leg, with 62 carats in bridal jewellery from Stephanie Gottlieb, including diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings and a heart-shaped tennis necklace, along with an oval diamond bracelet.