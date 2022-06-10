Christie Brinkley is enjoying good friends and fun times.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model attended a friend’s pre-wedding party by the beach, posing for photos with her daughter Sailor and others.

READ MORE: Christie Brinkley, 67, Looks Incredible In New Bikini Pic

“A magical silvery sun shower, a rainbow, and LOVE was in the air,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Fans commented on Brinkley’s perfect beachside look in the comments.

“You’re so gorgeous!! A beautiful person, inside and out!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Looking gorgeous Christie! ❤️💄”

READ MORE: Christie Brinkley Warns Of Potential For Worldwide Nuclear Danger In Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the 68-year-old opened up about her love life, revealing, “I am not looking for romance. There is an expression when you don’t look, it happens so I haven’t been looking for a while and maybe it will happen.”

Brinkley added, “It’s not very often my friends set me up, but recently a friend has sort of made an introduction so we’ll see what happens…”