Justin Bieber was forced to cancel two Toronto concerts this week due to health concerns, and now he’s revealing why.

In a video he shared on Instagram on Friday, Bieber revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis.

In the video, Bieber explained that the disorder is the result of “a virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Gesturing to the right side of his face, he said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He continued by addressing disappointed fans affected by his cancelled concerts.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, um, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber explained. “I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

For the time being, he’s following the advice of his doctors to take it easy.

“It’s time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he shared. “But in the meantime — this ain’t it.”

Following his revelation, Bieber shared a brief post on Instagram Story to share more symptoms he’s been experiencing due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating,” Bieber wrote in his post, adding, “please pray for me.”