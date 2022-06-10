Khloé Kardashian is having a little trouble watching the latest episode of her reality show “The Kardashians”.

The reality star split from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December 2021 after news broke the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Their new show was filmed during the period when news of the infidelity made headlines.

Rewatching the saga unfold again on television was difficult for Kardashian, who took to Twitter to express her discomfort.

“Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express,” she wrote. “Praise the Lord I have them for the res [sic] for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians”

The episode showed that Khloé’s sister Kim was the first to discover the news.

“This whole declaration is in this thing,” Kim told their mother Kris Jenner over the phone. “It’s this whole thing that says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So I sent it to him and said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—ing know.”

Kylie Jenner called her sister next in disbelief about the news.

“No, I’m not f—ing lying. I’m shaking for her. My soul dies for her,” she responded.

According to the paperwork filed by Thompson, he slept with Nichols after Khloé “threw him his 30th birthday party.”

Khloé shares her 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, who is also father to 5-year-old prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.