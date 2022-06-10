Click to share this via email

Rita Wilson is getting her Nashville groove on.

The actor and singer made an appearance onstage in Nashville on Friday to officially open CMA Fest.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilson took to the outdoor stage with her band for a 30-minute set, attired in a blue Gucci outfit and faux snakeskin cowboy boots.

Courtesy of CMA Fest

Wilson’s husband, Tom Hanks, could be seen cheering her on in the audience, where he chatted with fans.

Wilson later took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, posing with the members of her band.

“Thank you @cma #cmafest for being so awesome! Loved playing for you in the sunshine and joy and love you all brought. Nashville! I love you!!! And I love my band!!!!” she wrote in the caption.