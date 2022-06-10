Bryce Dallas Howard has never seen her father Ron’s legendary TV show “Happy Days.”

The “Jurassic World: Dominion” actress, 41, went on “The View” on Friday and shared her confession with the co-hosts. Howard’s admission was made worse by the fact that she had made the same shocking revelation when she visited the talk show for the first time back in 2004. Naturally, “The View” hosts couldn’t help but show Howard a clip of her admitting that she had never seen a single episode of “Happy Days.”

Even though it’s been 18 years since and she was gifted a DVD box set of the entire series from Jay Leno, she still hasn’t seen the show. “It’s not like I avoided it,” Howard told co-host Joy Behar.

“Jay Leno gave me a box set. He heard that when I revealed it here on ‘The View’ [in 2004],” she added. “He was like, ‘Get with it. Here’s a box set of Happy Days.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you so much!’ But I didn’t really fully — I haven’t.”

The hit series starred not only Howard’s father Ron but also her godfather, Henry Winkler.

Thankfully, Howard has seen the other show that her father is most remembered for, “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“Yes!”, Howard replied when asked if she had seen that classic piece of TV history.