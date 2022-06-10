Drew Barrymore got to witness what Donatella Versace called “the wedding of the century”, and she’s sharing with her fans and followers how the union of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari moved her.

Barrymore, 47, joined a cadre of A-list celebrities in attendance at Spears’ nuptials on Thursday in Thousand Oaks, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and many more.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Opens Up About Attending Britney Spears’ Wedding: ‘So Incredibly Happy For Her’

Barrymore took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of snaps and videos of her on Spears’ big day and share a heartfelt message tying back to one of Barrymore’s most well-known films.

“What I learned from ‘Ever After’ is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did!” Barrymore wrote in the caption of her post, referring to her 1998 re-imagining of the Cinderella fairy tale. “I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!” she added.

Among the photos she posted, Barrymore was photographed hugging Spears and Gomez, getting ready for the event, and singing Madonna’s iconic song, “Vogue” with none other than Madge herself along with Gomez, Versace, and Paris Hilton.

READ MORE: Britney Spears And Madonna Recreate That Kiss Almost 20 Years After Iconic Moment At MTV VMAs

In her own posting, Spears called Barrymore her “girl crush” and gushed over Gomez, saying she’s “way prettier in person if that’s even possible.” The pop legend was honoured that both attended her big day, saying, “I was speechless.”