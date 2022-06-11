Having secured victory for Johnny Depp in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, lawyer Camille Vasquez will once again be stepping into court to represent the actor.

This time, Vasquez is one of the attorneys defending Depp against allegations that he assaulted location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks on the set of “City of Lies” in 2017.

In Brooks’ lawsuit, he claims that Depp punched him in the ribcage on April 13, 2017, offering Brooks $100,000 if he’d hit him back. Brooks alleges he was fired from the film when he refused to promise not to sue.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Claims Self-Defence In Suit Over Alleged Attack On Crew Member During ‘City Of Lies’ Shoot

However, Depp’s lawyers will be relying on the testimony of eyewitness Emma Danoff, with the script supervisor having provided a sworn declaration that she witnessed something very different.

According to Danoff’s declaration, Brooks hurled “racial and derogatory” slurs at a homeless Black woman. Depp, who had been nearby with Danoff, responded.

“He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman,” Danoff said.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Salaries For ‘Fantastic Beasts’, ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ And More Revealed During Defamation Trial

“Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less that you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?'”

Danoff said no punches were thrown and no $100,000 offer made, and will present 40 time-stamped photos to prove it.

Emma Danoff witnessed the whole incident with JD & Gregg Brooks and has given a sworn declaration on JD's behalf. Court date for this jury trial will be July 25 2022 & Camille will represent Johnny again!! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/vJmIjQNmF9 — 🌹 (@KeepItInReality) June 4, 2022

Depp’s trial is set for next month.