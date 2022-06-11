Click to share this via email

If Tom Cruise ever makes a mistake, don’t expect an apology.

That’s the experience of Simon Pegg, who’s co-starred with Cruise in each of his “Mission: Impossible” movies.

Speaking with The Times, Pegg shared the observation he’s made about Cruise over the years.

“The best thing he taught me is never to accept responsibility for a mistake,” Pegg explained.

“But in a funny way,” he continued. “Like if something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he’ll just say, ‘Yeah,’ and wink at me.”

Added Pegg: “I admitted f**king up once and he said — with a wry smile, I hasten to add — ‘Simon, don’t do that.’ He maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything.”