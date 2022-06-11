When Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki” revealed that Tom Hiddleston’s titular god of mischief was bisexual, it marked a big step for LGBTQ representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That was among the topics when Hiddleston sat down with Lily James to discuss their respective television projects (James recently portrayed Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy”) for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series.

During the conversation, Hiddleston explained the origins of his character’s sexual fluidity.

“Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality. It’s a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it. … It hadn’t emerged in the stories we’ve told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it’s came up in the series,” said Hiddleston.

“It’s a small step,” he added. “There’s so much more to do. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in. So it was an honour to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I’m pleased that we could bring it into our story.”

James agreed. “How incredible. What an impact that can make on such a widely seen universe, which becomes people’s religion,” she said. “And for people to feel represented and to see themselves, it’s just so important.”