“America’s Got Talent” welcomes ventriloquist Jack Williams and his rabbit puppet, Foster, to the stage during Tuesday’s the upcoming episode.

In a sneak-peek clip, the 25-year-old performer wows the judges as he banters back and forth with his “good buddy,” adding a tongue twister into his performance, along with a few surprises.

Williams, whose been performing for 12 years, has 1.1 million TikTok followers and hopes to take his act to the next level.

The Indianapolis native joins fellow Season 17 ventriloquist act Celia Munoz and hopes to follow in the footsteps of past “AGT” ventriloquist winners Darci Lynne (Season 12), Paul Zerdin (Season 10) and Terry Fator (Season 2), who inspired him.

“I wanna do this live on the Vegas strip,” Williams told judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Part of the talent competition’s grand prize is a headlining act in Las Vegas.

Tune in to “America’s Got Talent” on June 14 for the judges’ feedback and to see if the puppet and puppeteer make it through to the next round.