Kyle Richards is suffering a back injury that has left her bedridden.
“I hurt my back and cannot move,” the “Housewives” star revealed on social media on Thursday alongside a photo of her lunch tray on her lap, while she laid in bed.
“This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future,” she added.
In the snapshot, Richards’ legs are covered with a blanket and the television is seen playing “Bridesmaids” in the background.
“Maybe not the best thing to watch when I Can’t move,” she wrote on Instagram about the 2011 comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, followed by three crying/laughing face emojis.
She also mentioned how her dogs, Luna and River, have been entirely by her side while she recovers.
“These babies won’t leave my side. Not even to eat or use the bathroom #germanshepherds,” she captioned a photo of her dogs next to her.
The reality personality has yet to reveal what caused the injury.