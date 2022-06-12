Britney Spears’ relationship with parents Jamie and Lynne Spears has been fraught since the court battle that freed her from her 14-year conservatorship, with neither invited to Spears’ wedding with Sam Asghari.

However, that didn’t stop the singer’s mom from weighing in about the nuptials on social media, making a comment on a post her daughter shared in which the bride and groom are kissing on a flower-festooned balcony.

“You look radiant and so happy!” wrote Lynne in her comment.

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” she continued, adding, “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

The comment comes after the “Toxic” singer called out her mother last year, accusing her of being the mastermind behind the conservatorship.

“My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post that she later deleted. “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!”