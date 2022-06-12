Adele is already mother of 9-year-old son Angelo, shared with ex Simon Konecki, but could she be welcoming another child soon?

That appears to be the wish of the singer’s boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

Paul, 40, reportedly has three children, including daughter Reonna Simone Paul, a recent high school grad, and he spoke of having children at a young age.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” Paul told E! News. “But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids … I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.”

Having a child at his current stage in life, Paul explained, would allow him to be more engaged as a father than he was in his 20s.

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem,” he explained.

Adele raised eyebrows a few months ago during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” when she hinted she was open to having another child.

“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year,” she said of her delayed Las Vegas residency.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she explained, adding, “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” she adds, hinting that she and Paul are planning to have a child together in the near future.”