Britney Spears is inviting fans to share an inside look at her wedding to Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the “Toxic” singer posted a video on Instagram featuring highlights from the nuptials, beginning with the bride and groom kissing, along with footage of Spears modelling her stunning white wedding gown.

After a shot of Spears and Asghari kissing on a balcony bursting with colourful flowers, the action cuts to the reception, where Spears is seen gyrating on the dance floor with Madonna as the latter’s iconic hit “Like a Virgin” blasts out.

Following the two legendary pop stars busting moves together, the video concludes with Spears doing a little dirty dancing with Asghari, with Spears apparently wearing nothing but a black suit jacket that occasionally exposed her butt while she danced.

She addressed her racy attire in the caption, writing, “… pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone 😜😜😜 !!!”