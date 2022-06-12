Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has been experiencing a resurgence in recent weeks after its inclusion in the new season of “Stranger Things”, sending the song to hit No. 1 on iTunes and re-enter the Billboard charts nearly 40 years after its release.

The song’s recent popularity clearly captured the attention of Halsey, who performed a cover version during her set at Saturday night’s Governors Ball festival in Queens, New York.

READ MORE: Kate Bush Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Giving Her 1985 Hit ‘A Whole New Lease On Life’

Halsey doesn’t mess with Bush’s original arrangement, performing a relatively faithful version of the track, originally released on the acclaimed Hounds of Love album.

Following her set, Halsey took to Twitter to share how happy she was to contribute to the song’s newfound popularity.

“truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” she wrote alongside a video clip of her performance.

“I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.