Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has been experiencing a resurgence in recent weeks after its inclusion in the new season of “Stranger Things”, sending the song to hit No. 1 on iTunes and re-enter the Billboard charts nearly 40 years after its release.
The song’s recent popularity clearly captured the attention of Halsey, who performed a cover version during her set at Saturday night’s Governors Ball festival in Queens, New York.
READ MORE: Kate Bush Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Giving Her 1985 Hit ‘A Whole New Lease On Life’
Halsey doesn’t mess with Bush’s original arrangement, performing a relatively faithful version of the track, originally released on the acclaimed Hounds of Love album.
🚨 KATE BUSH COVER ALERT @halsey @GovBallNYC @KateBushMusic pic.twitter.com/ws8xYE1egO
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 12, 2022
Following her set, Halsey took to Twitter to share how happy she was to contribute to the song’s newfound popularity.
READ MORE: Kate Bush Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Giving Her 1985 Hit ‘A Whole New Lease On Life’
“truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” she wrote alongside a video clip of her performance.
“I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.
truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this 🥺 https://t.co/JqErzFiKyH
— h (@halsey) June 12, 2022