Post Malone is opening up about his cigarette habit, revealing he smokes a lot.

During a recent appearance on the “Full Send Podcast”, the “Rockstar” rapper was asked, “How many darts a day do you rip on average?”

Malone estimated that he probably smokes about two packs during a typical day.

“On a really terrible day… there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day, 40, 45. By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out,'” he explained.

READ MORE: Post Malone Gives Seth Meyers Face Tattoos, Pair Argue About Superheroes During Day Drinking Session

“But by the time I open that third pack, I’m a total piece of s**t and I need to go to sleep,” he admitted.

He then went on to reveal his all-time record, recalling the most cigarettes he’s ever puffed in a single day to be “probably like 80” — or four packs.

Assuming Malone slept for eight hours within that day and was awake and smoking during the remaining 16 hours, in order to smoke 40 cigarettes that would require him to light up a fresh cig every 12 minutes.

READ MORE: Post Malone Says He Struggles With TikTok: ‘It’s Just So Hard To Make Something Natural’

Malone’s comments can be seen just after the 12-minute mark in the video above.