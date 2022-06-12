Given the massive viewership numbers for the first season of “Squid Game” — more than 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days of release — a second season of the dystopian thriller from South Korea was quickly placed in development.

Now, Netflix is making it official, announcing the streamer has given the green light for another season.

“Red light… GREENLIGHT!” Netflix announced in a tweet declaring the show is “officially coming back for Season 2!”

Netflix also shared a special message from “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who shared some scoop about which characters will be returning and teased the arrival of some new characters.

“Gi-hun returns. The front man returns,” he wrote. “The man in the suit ddakji might be back. You also will be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

The series’ creator also shared his thoughts on the series’ massive success.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he declared. “But if took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever.”