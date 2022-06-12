Click to share this via email

Christina Ricci is praising Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

The “Yellowjackets” star famously played the iconic character in “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values”

Ricci will also star in the upcoming Netflix series “Wednesday”, which sees Ortega in the titular role.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams – Photo: Matthias Clamer/Netflix

“It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton],” said the actress in an interview with Variety.

“I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she continued.

“I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

“Wednesday” is a live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale that is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

In the eight-episode series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively.