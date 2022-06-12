Toby Keith revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. On Sunday, 60-year-old country music superstar shared the news with his fans, along with an update about his treatment.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer wrote on the Instagram and Twitter post.

Despite the diagnosis, Keith is remaining optimistic and promised fans he would be back on the stage.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

Keith didn’t share further details about the diagnosis. The musician was flooded with love and support from the world of country music and beyond.

“praying🙏🏼❤️,” country musician Savannah Rae wrote. “Praying for you, T,” Taylor Cusack shared “Praying Massively For You 🙏🏻❤️,” soccer player, Chris Frederick added.

Keith has always been an advocate for cancer research. In 2006, the musician set up the Toby Keith Foundation. The organization provides no-cost housing for children with cancer.

Earlier this year, Keith’s Oklahoma Golf Classic raised over $1 million for OK Kids Coral — the foundation that provides no-cost housing for families of children receiving pediatric cancer treatment in Keith’s hometown of Oklahoma City.