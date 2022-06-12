Click to share this via email

Christina Aguilera and Mya got together for a mini “Lady Marmalade” reunion at LA Pride on Saturday, June 11.

The singers hit the stage to perform the hit 2001 track, which featured in the movie “Moulin Rouge!”

Pink, Lil’ Kim, and Missy Elliott also featured on the original record.

“Thank you so much for doing this,” says Aguilera to Mya in a clip of the performance. “Mya, ladies and gentlemen.”

The “Dirty” singer was also joined by Kim Petras for a duet of the song “XXX.

Earlier this week, Aguilera wrote a heartfelt message thanking her LGBTQ+ for their support.

“I feel safe with them to express myself however I want, whether it be through a huge ballad or something super sensual because they appreciate it all. I get to be as colourful and loud as I want to be. They’re my people,” she wrote in a letter posted by People.