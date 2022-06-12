Christina Aguilera and Mya got together for a mini “Lady Marmalade” reunion at LA Pride on Saturday, June 11.
The singers hit the stage to perform the hit 2001 track, which featured in the movie “Moulin Rouge!”
ICONIC! @MYAPLANET9 joins @xtina for “Lady Marmalade” during an iconic Moulin Rouge medley at @lapride 🏳️🌈🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Z5asNg3Oq
— Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) June 12, 2022
Pink, Lil’ Kim, and Missy Elliott also featured on the original record.
“Thank you so much for doing this,” says Aguilera to Mya in a clip of the performance. “Mya, ladies and gentlemen.”
The “Dirty” singer was also joined by Kim Petras for a duet of the song “XXX.
Earlier this week, Aguilera wrote a heartfelt message thanking her LGBTQ+ for their support.
“I feel safe with them to express myself however I want, whether it be through a huge ballad or something super sensual because they appreciate it all. I get to be as colourful and loud as I want to be. They’re my people,” she wrote in a letter posted by People.