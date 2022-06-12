Reign Disick is ready to rock out with his new hairdo! In new photos shared on Instagram Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian showed off the 7-year-old’s spiked mohawk, which was a striking departure from the short cut he had at Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Italy last month.

The black-and-white pics featured a shirtless Reign, shortly after getting the cut, showing off his new ‘do and the freshly shaved sides of his head.

The look was very reminiscent of the mohawk Reign’s stepdad rocked back in 2006. While the Blink-182 star now sports a shaved head, Barker was known to wear his hair in a similarly styled updo while on the drums for the rock band.

Kardashian captioned the photo using a razor emoji and the “rock on” hand gesture, writing, “🪒🤘🏼.”

The 43-year-old reality TV star also shared the adorable photo slideshow on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after Kardashian and Barker tied the knot, a source shared that the Poosh founder and Scott Disick’s kids are still adjusting to their mom’s relationship — and now marriage — with Barker.

“Kourtney and Travis’ relationship has been bit of an adjustment for Kourtney’s kids,” a source told ET. “They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis and them, but ultimately, they are happy.”

The source added that Kardashians’ relationship with Disick further complicates her kids’ feelings. “Kourtney’s kids are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott’s part, it’s been a work in progress. At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love.”

While it’s been an adjustment for the little ones, Kardashian’s kids all took part in their mom’s fairytale wedding, with her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, walking down the aisle as a flower girl and Reign serving as the ring bearer. Mason, 12, also attended the wedding with the rest of the family.

Baker has three kids of his own from previous relationships — Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, and is stepdad to Atiana, 23. “Things have been a little easier for Travis’ kids and they are excited to have Kourtney as their stepmom and absolutely love her,” the source added.

Alabama and Atiana both served as bridesmaids to Kardashian and Alabama posted a series of photos throughout the wedding weekend with her siblings and the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Landon was also in attendance.

For more on their Italian wedding, check out the video below.

