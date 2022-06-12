Click to share this via email

A concert-goer attending a Harry Styles show fell from the top tier of the stadium during the singer’s performance.

The incident happened during Styles’ encore at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The man fell from the third floor into the audience, landing on other people in the crowd.

“Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday 11 June 2022,” said a statement from Police Scotland shared with Sky News.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

The man is not believed to have been seriously injured.

About 50,000 fans attended the sell-out gig.