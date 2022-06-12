Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Coldplay invited a very special guest to join them onstage during their latest tour stop.

The rockers were in Atlanta when they surprised fans by introducing Kelly Rowland.

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Is ‘Absolutely’ Interested In Hosting A Talk Show

The singer joined Chris Martin and the band to belt out a rendition of the 2001 hit “Independent Women”.

The Destiny’s Child track held the number-one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for eleven consecutive weeks when it was released.

Rowland later took to Twitter to thank the band for the special moment.

MY HEART!!! So Full!!! Thank You for having me @coldplay https://t.co/XskEXUYk4l — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) June 12, 2022

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Reconnecting With Her Estranged Father: ‘He Was Doing The Best He Could’

“MY HEART!!! So Full,” she wrote.