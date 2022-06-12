Click to share this via email

Henry Cavill is the subject of a heated debate that has been raging on Twitter.

On Superman Day, June 12, YouTuber Matt Jarbo suggested that the actor is too old to carry on playing Clark Kent.

For #SupermanDay I'd like to remind people that #HenryCavill is definitely aging out of playing the role for what @wbd is looking for He hasn't put on the suit in 5 years and WBD will want someone younger that cost less Sorry if this upsets you https://t.co/jZva9yNMF6 — Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) June 12, 2022

“For #SupermanDay I’d like to remind people that #HenryCavill is definitely aging out of playing the role,” he wrote.

“He hasn’t put on the suit in 5 years and WBD (Warner Brothers) will want someone younger that cost less.”

The Tweet was hit by some pretty strong reactions, with many people defending 39-year-old Cavill.

70 year old Keaton can play Batman, 41 year old Levi can play Shazam, 43 year old Jason Momoa can play Aquaman and 50 year old The Rock can play Black Adam but 39 year old Henry Cavill is too old to play Superman. What kind of logic is that? 👺 https://t.co/AGWHC63Mz7 pic.twitter.com/7higP3wPV6 — Armughan Ahmad (@armughan03) June 8, 2022

Robert Downey Jr was 43 when he was cast as Iron Man. Idk about that one chief. — Tony (@tenpintornado) June 12, 2022

I have to disagree with you. Cavill still has a very youthful appearance and is tip top shape. How old was RDJ when he became Ironman? What about Michael Keaton currently as Batman ? — David Hinojosa (@davidahinojosa) June 8, 2022

When did 39 become to old. He can still be superman for 10 years or so if they wanted. Dude is aging great. Why does #Superman have to be in his 20s smh. if he was 55-60 I understand. — Krayzie (@King_Krayzie) June 7, 2022

Cavill last donned the red cape for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in 2021.