Henry Cavill is the subject of a heated debate that has been raging on Twitter.

On Superman Day, June 12, YouTuber Matt Jarbo suggested that the actor is too old to carry on playing Clark Kent.

“For #SupermanDay I’d like to remind people that #HenryCavill is definitely aging out of playing the role,” he wrote.

“He hasn’t put on the suit in 5 years and WBD (Warner Brothers) will want someone younger that cost less.”

The Tweet was hit by some pretty strong reactions, with many people defending 39-year-old Cavill.

Cavill last donned the red cape for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in 2021.