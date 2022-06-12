Naomi Watts is opening up about menopause and the stigma that surrounds it.

In an interview with to Page Six, the 53-year-old star revealed that she began experiencing symptoms of menopause earlier than expected.

“It happened far too early for me and I wasn’t prepared,” she admitted. “It was a shock and no one gives you any preparation. I did have in the back of my mind that my mother went early but I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t know that you could have eight years of peri-menopause.”

Describing her symptoms, she continued, “One of my greatest symptoms was really itchy skin and my skin is obviously very important to me because of work on camera. I had multiple other symptoms but that was the one that I need immediate attention.”

The actress went on, “It’s gone on for far too long. Women have been forced to silence themselves and feel ashamed. But it’s been the plan for the body all along. It’s not a failure, it’s not a disease.”

Watts is now developing a brand with the “intention to support women through this phase of life.”

She added, “I wanted to create a space where people can laugh and cry and bitch and moan and also feel really great about this point in our lives. We’ve gone through lots of things and we’re still here.”