Kelly Osbourne is clapping back at a reporter who criticized her parent’s marriage

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy took to social media to address the comments, writing, “Sorry but I just had to say something. My father and I watch KTLA News every morning together. To say that I am blown away by your comments on my parents marital status is an understatement.”

She continued: “As you reported, he is about to undergo a life changing surgery on his back that will determine the rest of his life. The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful. Is it hard for you to just be nice?”

Osbourne didn’t specify what the reporter said.

Sharon and Ozzy have been married since 1982 and share three children together.