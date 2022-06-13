Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Jennifer Hudson won big at Sunday’s Tony Awards.

The actress has officially achieved EGOT status, as she nabbed her first-ever Tony Award at the star-studded ceremony as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical.

The “American Idol” alum and her co-stars beat Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical to nab the prestigious gong.

Hudson previously won an Oscar for her role in 2007’s “Dreamgirls”, two Grammys — one in 2017 for her part in Broadway’s The Color Purple cast album and another in 2009 for her self-titled debut release — and a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for “Baby Yaga”.

Hudson had joked about achieving EGOT status in an interview with People in December 2020.

She told the mag, “I should get two more dogs.”

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy.

“So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”