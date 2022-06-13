The 2022 Tony Awards paid tribute to some of the many lights of Broadway lost in the past year, but one name was conspicuously absent.

Before the ceremony on Sunday, John Stamos expressed his disappointment at his late “Full House” co-star Bob Saget’s omission from the In Memoriam.

As Stamos pointed out, Saget did have a history with Broadway, appearing in productions of The Drowsy Chaperone and Hand to God.

“Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” the actor wrote.

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

Despite Stamos’s lobbying, the awards did not include a tribute to Saget, who passed away in January at 65, though stage luminaries Stephen Sondheim, William Hurt, Robert Morse and Joan Didion were included.

Stamos did also tweet in support of the awards show: