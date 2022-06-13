Amber Heard is opening up following the verdict against her in the defamation trial filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

This week, the “Aquaman” star sits down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview on “Today”, opening up about the trial and the social media backlash.

Throughout the trial, many fans flocked to support Depp.

“I don’t blame them,” she says. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally,” Heard adds.

That said, Heard is clear that she feels the attacks against her have been unwarranted and unfair.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she tells Guthrie. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Ahead of the interview’s premiere, Heard’s spokesperson released the following statement to ET Canada: “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

On June 1, a jury decided against Heard in the former couple’s defamation trial, finding her liable on three counts of defamation related to a 2018 op-ed in which she said she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages. Depp’s lawyer was also found liable on one count of defamation in Heard’s countersuit, and the actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The full interview with Heard will air Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, on NBC’s “Today”, and Friday, June 17, on “Dateline NBC” 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT.