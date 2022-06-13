Alec Baldwin spoke about his late mother Carol in an emotional video after she passed away at age 92 last month.

The actor shared the clip on Instagram Sunday after attending her funeral in Syracuse the day before.

“I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone that wished me well about my mom who passed away on the 26th of May, and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th, and both of those things went as well as one might have expected.

“Everyone who was close to my mother and my family, who lived in that area, who could make it, they were in the room with her when she passed. And she was truly, truly — I’ve heard people say, ‘Surrounded by their loved ones’ when they died — and in my mother’s case, it was certainly true.”

Baldwin explained that his mom “was surrounded by her family and everyone in that area – just a handful of us, myself included — were on our way to Syracuse but she went very rapidly after a certain point.”

He praised all the work Carol did for breast cancer awareness, telling fans how she “had a huge impact… in the Central New York area, not just in Syracuse but beyond.

“When she had her fundraising event in Syracuse every year, people came from pretty far away, all over Central New York from Buffalo to Albany down to Rochester.”

He went on, “They had a very good outreach and they had a great impact on the survivor community, counselling women who were preparing for surgery or who were facing the disease, regardless of the outcome my mother and her organization — on Long Island originally and then with another chapter in Central New York — they were there to help many, many women face the difficult reality of breast cancer.”

Baldwin concluded, “I’m proud of my mom and I’m very sorry that she is not in the world any longer to help people but she is certainly, I think it’s easy to say these days, she is certainly in a better place than any of us right now while we’re still here.

“She is certainly in a better place than any of us in the world today. So thank you again to everybody and their good wishes, thanks.”

Baldwin shared a post confirming his mom had died last month, writing: “It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement.

“Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92.”