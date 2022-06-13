Melanie Lynskey’s husband is the biggest “Yellowjackets” fan around.

Appearing Saturday at an event for the hit show, Lynskey said her husband Jason Ritter “would lose his mind” at the opportunity to appear in the series.

“He would do anything, I think. He really would,” the actress told People. “I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I’m not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second.”

Lynskey also had big praise for Canadian actress Sophie Nélisse, who plays her younger self in “Yellowjackets”.

“She’s so great. I love her so much and I just feel very fortunate because she’s just so talented. Every time I see the show, I’m just like, ‘Oh, that’s the building blocks of my performance.’ She’s doing the emotional heavy lifting. I think she’s a genius and she’s such a sweet person. She’s really fun. She’s really sweet.”

“We hung out a little bit and she was always offering to babysit, which is so cute,” Lynskey added. “She was like, ‘If you need a babysitter….’ I just love her. I think we all got really lucky with our younger counterparts. They’re all amazing.”

As for the success of the show, Lynskey said, “It’s been so overwhelming. I’m not used to it. I’m not used to things having such a long life after they come out. But it’s crazy. People are really responding. It feels wonderful.”