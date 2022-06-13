Click to share this via email

Britney Spears’ fans put her straight after she claimed to tick off another first this week.

The singer posed with her hands holding her face, writing in the caption that it was the first time she’d taken such a snap.

She wrote, “Year of first times… on the bucket list I guess!!!”

However, her fans pointed out that the cover for her 2011 single “Hold It Against Me” featured a similar pose.

Britney hates Hold It Against Me confirmed pic.twitter.com/nVIK9ALkp1 — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) June 13, 2022

Spears shared a couple more posts of herself doing a similar pose.

The singer’s latest pics come after she posted numerous clips and photos from her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday.

The lovebirds tied the knot at Spears’ Thousand Oaks home in California, with Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna among those in attendance.